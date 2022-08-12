Military reports 2,057 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:31 August 12, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,057 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 234,979, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,423 from the Army, 228 from the Air Force, 173 from the Navy, and 112 each from the Marine Corps and units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also four cases from the ministry, three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 11,805 military personnel are under treatment.
