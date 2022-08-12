Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(4th LD) N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared victory in his country's emergency campaign against COVID-19, state media reported Thursday, three months after the nation reported its first COVID-19 outbreak.
Kim made the announcement during a national meeting on anti-epidemic measures he presided over the previous day in Pyongyang, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(LEAD) N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 12th day: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases have remained at zero for nearly two weeks, according to its state media Wednesday.
No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
N. Korea sends letter to China slamming Pelosi's Taiwan trip
SEOUL -- North Korea's ruling Workers' Party (WPK) sent a formal message to the Communist Party of China denouncing Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan as a "shameless provocation," Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
In the "solidarity letter" sent to the party's central committee the previous day, the WPK also called the U.S. House of Representatives' trip a "serious infringement" of Beijing's sovereignty, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
N. Korea issues heavy rain alert for southern regions
SEOUL -- North Korea issued a heavy rain alert across its southern regions, state media reported Tuesday, as downpours pounded Pyongyang and other areas earlier this week.
The advisory was issued for regions in the southwestern provinces of North and South Hwanghae, some southern parts of the eastern Gangwon Province and the border city of Kaesong, according to the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
(LEAD) N. Korea to hold Supreme People's Assembly meeting on Sept. 7: KCNA
SEOUL -- North Korea will convene a key parliamentary meeting in Pyongyang next month to discuss organizational and other pending issues, its state media said Monday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the North's rubber-stamp parliament, held a plenary meeting the previous day and decided to open the 7th Session of the 14th SPA on Sept. 7, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
N. Korea to hold meeting to review antivirus measures this month amid no new reported cases
SEOUL -- North Korea will hold a national meeting this month to review anti-epidemic measures, state media said Monday, as its health authorities have reported no additional suspected COVID-19 cases for over a week.
The North's Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party and the Cabinet decided to hold the session "early in August to review the successes, experience and lessons in the state emergency anti-epidemic work in a comprehensively way and confirm the new orientation of the anti-epidemic policy," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report.
