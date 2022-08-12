Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 8 -- N. Korea to hold Supreme People's Assembly meeting on Sept. 7: KCNA

N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official

U.S. imposes sanctions on crypto mixer over ties with N. Korean hackers

S. Korea, U.S. to begin preparatory drills next week ahead of major combined exercise

9 -- N. Korea issues heavy rain alert for southern regions

10 -- N. Korea sends letter to China slamming Pelosi's Taiwan trip

N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 12th day: state media

11 -- N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media

Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak

12 -- U.N. chief voices support for complete denuclearization of N. Korea

S. Korea, U.S. to hold regular defense talks on N.K. deterrence in Seoul next week
