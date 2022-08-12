Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 8 -- N. Korea to hold Supreme People's Assembly meeting on Sept. 7: KCNA
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
U.S. imposes sanctions on crypto mixer over ties with N. Korean hackers
S. Korea, U.S. to begin preparatory drills next week ahead of major combined exercise
9 -- N. Korea issues heavy rain alert for southern regions
10 -- N. Korea sends letter to China slamming Pelosi's Taiwan trip
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 12th day: state media
11 -- N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
12 -- U.N. chief voices support for complete denuclearization of N. Korea
S. Korea, U.S. to hold regular defense talks on N.K. deterrence in Seoul next week
(END)
