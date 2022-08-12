KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 307,500 UP 500
SKBP 79,200 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,400 UP 20
Daesang 23,350 DN 300
ORION Holdings 15,150 UP 50
DB HiTek 44,800 UP 2,100
SK hynix 93,300 0
Youngpoong 588,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,050 UP 1,650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,500 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 200,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,950 DN 150
Kogas 40,850 UP 2,050
Hanwha 31,100 DN 50
CJ 81,200 UP 500
LX INT 35,450 UP 1,450
DongkukStlMill 14,200 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,845 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 34,100 UP 750
SGBC 55,600 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,800 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,100 UP 500
Shinsegae 224,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 294,000 DN 4,000
AmoreG 36,100 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 196,000 UP 3,000
LG Corp. 84,500 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 160,000 DN 500
Boryung 11,250 UP 50
Daewoong 27,100 UP 50
TaekwangInd 891,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,020 UP 70
KAL 26,200 UP 250
Meritz Insurance 37,350 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 76,100 UP 1,400
ShinhanGroup 36,100 DN 200
HITEJINRO 32,550 UP 850
Yuhan 58,700 DN 300
SLCORP 31,200 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 127,500 UP 2,000
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul to build deep underground rainwater tunnels in 6 flood-prone areas
-
(2nd LD) Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon