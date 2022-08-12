KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DOOSAN 83,100 UP 1,400
DL 70,200 UP 2,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,300 UP 50
KIA CORP. 82,400 UP 1,600
Hyosung 76,200 UP 100
LOTTE 38,900 DN 250
GCH Corp 20,600 DN 50
LotteChilsung 166,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,920 DN 10
POSCO Holdings 259,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 63,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 60,200 UP 300
NHIS 10,200 UP 50
DongwonInd 233,000 UP 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,000 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 623,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 131,500 UP 500
LS 62,900 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES137000 DN3500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,780 UP 40
SKC 138,000 UP 5,000
GS Retail 25,800 DN 150
Ottogi 468,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 33,200 UP 1,300
MERITZ SECU 4,935 DN 15
HtlShilla 72,200 DN 900
GC Corp 172,500 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 41,650 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 137,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 55,700 UP 600
F&F 149,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,250 DN 250
MS IND 21,550 DN 600
OCI 125,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 58,800 UP 100
KorZinc 588,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,020 UP 30
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,300 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 108,500 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 42,500 UP 1,200
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul to build deep underground rainwater tunnels in 6 flood-prone areas
-
(2nd LD) Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon