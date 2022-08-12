Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 August 12, 2022

DOOSAN 83,100 UP 1,400
DL 70,200 UP 2,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,300 UP 50
KIA CORP. 82,400 UP 1,600
Hyosung 76,200 UP 100
LOTTE 38,900 DN 250
GCH Corp 20,600 DN 50
LotteChilsung 166,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,920 DN 10
POSCO Holdings 259,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 63,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 60,200 UP 300
NHIS 10,200 UP 50
DongwonInd 233,000 UP 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,000 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 623,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 131,500 UP 500
LS 62,900 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES137000 DN3500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,780 UP 40
SKC 138,000 UP 5,000
GS Retail 25,800 DN 150
Ottogi 468,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 33,200 UP 1,300
MERITZ SECU 4,935 DN 15
HtlShilla 72,200 DN 900
GC Corp 172,500 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 41,650 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 137,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 55,700 UP 600
F&F 149,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,250 DN 250
MS IND 21,550 DN 600
OCI 125,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 58,800 UP 100
KorZinc 588,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,020 UP 30
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,300 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 108,500 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 42,500 UP 1,200
(MORE)

