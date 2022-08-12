DOOSAN 83,100 UP 1,400

DL 70,200 UP 2,200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,300 UP 50

KIA CORP. 82,400 UP 1,600

Hyosung 76,200 UP 100

LOTTE 38,900 DN 250

GCH Corp 20,600 DN 50

LotteChilsung 166,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,920 DN 10

POSCO Holdings 259,500 UP 2,500

DB INSURANCE 63,500 UP 500

SamsungElec 60,200 UP 300

NHIS 10,200 UP 50

DongwonInd 233,000 UP 1,000

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,000 UP 850

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 623,000 UP 4,000

KPIC 131,500 UP 500

LS 62,900 UP 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES137000 DN3500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,780 UP 40

SKC 138,000 UP 5,000

GS Retail 25,800 DN 150

Ottogi 468,000 DN 1,000

GS E&C 33,200 UP 1,300

MERITZ SECU 4,935 DN 15

HtlShilla 72,200 DN 900

GC Corp 172,500 UP 1,000

Hanmi Science 41,650 UP 150

SamsungElecMech 137,000 UP 1,500

Hanssem 55,700 UP 600

F&F 149,500 DN 3,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,250 DN 250

MS IND 21,550 DN 600

OCI 125,500 DN 3,500

LS ELECTRIC 58,800 UP 100

KorZinc 588,000 UP 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,020 UP 30

HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,300 DN 400

HyundaiMipoDock 108,500 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 42,500 UP 1,200

(MORE)