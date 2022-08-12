KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 90,100 UP 3,000
LG Innotek 351,000 UP 10,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 UP 1,000
HMM 24,400 DN 900
HYUNDAI WIA 71,200 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 134,500 0
KSOE 93,600 DN 400
Mobis 226,500 UP 1,500
ZINUS 47,900 UP 100
S-1 63,300 DN 100
Hanchem 222,000 UP 7,000
DWS 58,500 UP 600
KEPCO 22,100 UP 300
Handsome 29,750 UP 300
SamsungSecu 35,700 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 12,750 0
SKTelecom 51,900 DN 700
HyundaiElev 30,000 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 134,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 55,500 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,790 DN 15
Hanon Systems 10,800 DN 200
SK 230,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 29,200 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 21,150 UP 850
Doosanfc 40,400 UP 50
LG Display 16,500 DN 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 DN 1,000
COWAY 65,100 UP 300
KT&G 81,700 UP 200
IBK 9,730 UP 30
Asiana Airlines 15,350 UP 150
DONGSUH 25,450 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,800 UP 1,700
SamsungEng 22,200 UP 800
SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 0
PanOcean 5,780 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 0
CheilWorldwide 22,700 UP 150
KT 37,650 DN 500
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul to build deep underground rainwater tunnels in 6 flood-prone areas
-
(2nd LD) Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon