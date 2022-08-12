SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30450 UP150

LOTTE TOUR 12,000 UP 50

LG Uplus 12,500 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,300 DN 400

Kangwonland 25,900 0

NAVER 265,500 DN 2,000

Kakao 82,500 DN 1,200

NCsoft 385,000 DN 20,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 51,200 0

COSMAX 67,400 UP 400

KIWOOM 90,300 DN 400

DSME 21,700 UP 150

HDSINFRA 5,890 UP 50

DWEC 5,680 UP 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,650 UP 2,100

CJ CheilJedang 416,500 DN 5,000

KEPCO KPS 41,800 UP 150

LG H&H 732,000 DN 1,000

LGCHEM 665,000 UP 7,000

KEPCO E&C 72,300 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,800 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,550 UP 500

LGELECTRONICS 101,000 0

Celltrion 208,000 DN 4,500

TKG Huchems 20,200 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 178,500 DN 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,200 DN 2,100

KIH 62,800 DN 100

GS 43,500 UP 900

LIG Nex1 88,200 DN 1,900

Fila Holdings 33,300 UP 3,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 UP 7,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,600 DN 550

HANWHA LIFE 2,370 UP 50

AMOREPACIFIC 126,500 DN 1,000

FOOSUNG 16,350 UP 150

SK Innovation 199,500 UP 1,000

POONGSAN 28,000 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 52,200 0

Hansae 17,550 UP 400

(MORE)