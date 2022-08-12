KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30450 UP150
LOTTE TOUR 12,000 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,500 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,300 DN 400
Kangwonland 25,900 0
NAVER 265,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 82,500 DN 1,200
NCsoft 385,000 DN 20,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,200 0
COSMAX 67,400 UP 400
KIWOOM 90,300 DN 400
DSME 21,700 UP 150
HDSINFRA 5,890 UP 50
DWEC 5,680 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,650 UP 2,100
CJ CheilJedang 416,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 41,800 UP 150
LG H&H 732,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 665,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 72,300 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,800 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,550 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 101,000 0
Celltrion 208,000 DN 4,500
TKG Huchems 20,200 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 178,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,200 DN 2,100
KIH 62,800 DN 100
GS 43,500 UP 900
LIG Nex1 88,200 DN 1,900
Fila Holdings 33,300 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 UP 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,600 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,370 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 126,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 16,350 UP 150
SK Innovation 199,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 28,000 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 52,200 0
Hansae 17,550 UP 400
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul to build deep underground rainwater tunnels in 6 flood-prone areas
-
(2nd LD) Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon