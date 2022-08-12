Youngone Corp 41,600 DN 650

CSWIND 64,300 DN 1,900

GKL 15,400 UP 50

KOLON IND 55,200 UP 300

HanmiPharm 317,000 DN 500

SD Biosensor 38,650 UP 50

Meritz Financial 28,950 DN 250

BNK Financial Group 6,890 UP 10

emart 105,500 DN 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY394 00 DN100

KOLMAR KOREA 38,300 UP 650

PIAM 38,200 UP 50

HANJINKAL 60,700 DN 300

CHONGKUNDANG 91,700 UP 200

DoubleUGames 41,150 UP 700

MANDO 56,500 DN 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 910,000 UP 6,000

Doosan Bobcat 33,150 UP 400

Netmarble 68,600 DN 3,900

KRAFTON 266,000 UP 2,500

HD HYUNDAI 59,700 UP 1,100

ORION 104,500 DN 1,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,350 DN 350

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,250 DN 250

BGF Retail 167,000 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 106,500 0

HDC-OP 13,150 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 338,500 DN 2,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 421,000 DN 2,500

HANILCMT 15,350 DN 50

SKBS 129,500 UP 3,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 UP 100

KakaoBank 32,950 DN 200

HYBE 183,000 UP 2,500

SK ie technology 93,200 DN 500

LG Energy Solution 460,500 DN 11,500

DL E&C 45,500 UP 2,100

kakaopay 72,600 DN 2,400

K Car 22,250 UP 250

SKSQUARE 43,250 DN 500

(END)