KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 41,600 DN 650
CSWIND 64,300 DN 1,900
GKL 15,400 UP 50
KOLON IND 55,200 UP 300
HanmiPharm 317,000 DN 500
SD Biosensor 38,650 UP 50
Meritz Financial 28,950 DN 250
BNK Financial Group 6,890 UP 10
emart 105,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY394 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,300 UP 650
PIAM 38,200 UP 50
HANJINKAL 60,700 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 91,700 UP 200
DoubleUGames 41,150 UP 700
MANDO 56,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 910,000 UP 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 33,150 UP 400
Netmarble 68,600 DN 3,900
KRAFTON 266,000 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,700 UP 1,100
ORION 104,500 DN 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,350 DN 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,250 DN 250
BGF Retail 167,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 106,500 0
HDC-OP 13,150 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 338,500 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 421,000 DN 2,500
HANILCMT 15,350 DN 50
SKBS 129,500 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 UP 100
KakaoBank 32,950 DN 200
HYBE 183,000 UP 2,500
SK ie technology 93,200 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 460,500 DN 11,500
DL E&C 45,500 UP 2,100
kakaopay 72,600 DN 2,400
K Car 22,250 UP 250
SKSQUARE 43,250 DN 500
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul to build deep underground rainwater tunnels in 6 flood-prone areas
-
(2nd LD) Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon