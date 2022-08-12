S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 12, 2022
All News 16:36 August 12, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.902 2.894 +0.8
2-year TB 3.160 3.125 +3.5
3-year TB 3.181 3.124 +5.7
10-year TB 3.282 3.219 +6.3
2-year MSB 3.149 3.122 +2.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.159 4.111 +4.8
91-day CD 2.760 2.760 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul to build deep underground rainwater tunnels in 6 flood-prone areas
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon