Yoon, U.S. senator meet to discuss alliance
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) on Friday and discussed strengthening the bilateral alliance.
Markey is in Seoul as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.
During their meeting at the presidential office, Yoon thanked the senator for his efforts over decades in Congress to strengthen the alliance.
Markey expressed confidence the bilateral relationship will grow stronger, saying the CHIPS and Science Act, which focuses on the semiconductor industry and was signed by U.S. President Joe Biden this week, "will only further deepen our partnership economically but strategically as well."
