S. Korean, U.S. defense officials hold annual ICT cooperation meeting
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Defense officials of South Korea and the United States on Friday discussed cooperation in the area of defense-related information and communication technologies (ICT) in Seoul, officials said.
Park Nam-hee, director-general at the defense ministry's intelligent information policy bureau, and her U.S. counterpart, Kelly Fletcher, led the second session of the annual South Korea-U.S. ICT Cooperation Committee.
The two sides exchanged assessments of current trends regarding 5G wireless networks and cloud computing, and discussed cooperation between the allies' respective defense ICT policies, according to the ministry.
They also reaffirmed interoperability among allied forces is intrinsic to the efforts in enhancing combat capabilities.
In addition, they agreed to continue discussions to explore the establishment of various command and control systems, and information-sharing platforms that will better enable a "fight tonight" posture, the ministry said.
