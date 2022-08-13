Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 13, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/24 Rain 80

Incheon 27/24 Rain 80

Suwon 28/23 Rain 80

Cheongju 30/25 Rain 90

Daejeon 31/24 Rain 90

Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 80

Gangneung 31/25 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/24 Rain 70

Gwangju 31/25 Rain 20

Jeju 35/28 Cloudy 10

Daegu 34/25 Sunny 70

Busan 32/26 Sunny 20

