Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 13, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/24 Rain 80
Incheon 27/24 Rain 80
Suwon 28/23 Rain 80
Cheongju 30/25 Rain 90
Daejeon 31/24 Rain 90
Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 80
Gangneung 31/25 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/24 Rain 70
Gwangju 31/25 Rain 20
Jeju 35/28 Cloudy 10
Daegu 34/25 Sunny 70
Busan 32/26 Sunny 20
(END)
