Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon unshackles Samsung's Lee Jae-yong with special pardon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon's special pardon includes Lee Jae-yong, excludes Lee Myung-bak (Kookmin Daily)

-- Bereaved families of civil servants under insufficient gov't care (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Charter of peace' to kick-start new unified world (Segye Times)

-- KEPCO logs disastrous 14 tln-won operating loss in H2 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-yong granted special pardon, MB excluded (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon's constitutionalism brings Lee Jae-yong back to power (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Gaeddal': light and shadow of political fandom (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-yong returns on Yoon's call for economic recovery (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee Jae-yong returns, vows to spur national economy (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)