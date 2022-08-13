Go to Contents Go to Navigation

New COVID-19 cases down for 3rd consecutive day

All News 09:36 August 13, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases declined for the third straight day Saturday but remained above the 100,000 level for the fifth day in a row amid the fast spread of the omicron variant.

The country added 124,592 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload to 21,236,355, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Of the new cases, 480 were from overseas.

The daily tally marked a fall from 128,714 the previous day, but it was higher than the 110,632 a week earlier.

The number of seriously ill patients also increased to 469, up 16 from the previous day.

The KDCA reported 67 new deaths from COVID-19, up nine from Friday and the highest since May 8, raising the death toll to 25,566. The fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!