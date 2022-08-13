New COVID-19 cases down for 3rd consecutive day
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases declined for the third straight day Saturday but remained above the 100,000 level for the fifth day in a row amid the fast spread of the omicron variant.
The country added 124,592 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload to 21,236,355, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Of the new cases, 480 were from overseas.
The daily tally marked a fall from 128,714 the previous day, but it was higher than the 110,632 a week earlier.
The number of seriously ill patients also increased to 469, up 16 from the previous day.
The KDCA reported 67 new deaths from COVID-19, up nine from Friday and the highest since May 8, raising the death toll to 25,566. The fatality rate was 0.12 percent.
