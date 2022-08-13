Military reports 1,999 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:06 August 13, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,999 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 237,105, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,386 from the Army, 231 from the Air Force, 108 from the Navy, 92 from the Marine Corps and 170 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 12,221 military personnel are under treatment.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
