Suspended ruling party chief again cries foul over leadership switch
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The suspended chairman of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) again cried foul Saturday over a party leadership switch, which he claims is aimed at removing him from his position.
Lee Jun-seok's party membership was suspended last month over allegations of sexual bribery and a cover-up.
Earlier this week, Lee filed for an injunction against the party's transition to an emergency leadership system.
A hearing for Lee's court action will take place next week.
The move came a day after the PPP held a series of meetings to amend the party charter in order to launch an emergency leadership committee and named five-time Rep. Joo Ho-young as the committee's chief.
Under the party charter, Lee is supposed to lose his status as party chairman if the emergency leadership committee is established. The charter says the party can switch to the emergency system in case its Supreme Council is disabled or in other emergencies.
Lee denounced the party for procedural errors in pushing ahead with the leadership switch.
Lee's fate and political future are at risk depending on the court's decision. If the court rules in favor of Lee, his political power will be immediately restored. If not, Lee will be left with political scars amid criticism for taking legal action against his own party.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(4th LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
KBO pushing for holding season openers in U.S. in 2024: commissioner
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean F-4E fighter crashes into Yellow Sea, no causalities: Air Force
-
(LEAD) Another person who disappeared into manhole amid downpours found dead
-
S. Korean, U.S. defense officials hold annual ICT cooperation meeting