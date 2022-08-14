Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 August 14, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/25 Sunny 80
Incheon 30/25 Sunny 70
Suwon 31/26 Sunny 80
Cheongju 31/26 Rain 90
Daejeon 32/26 Rain 60
Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 29/25 Sunny 60
Jeonju 32/26 Rain 20
Gwangju 33/27 Rain 60
Jeju 36/29 Cloudy 10
Daegu 34/27 Rain 70
Busan 32/27 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(LEAD) Suspended ruling party chief again cries foul over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Another person who disappeared into manhole amid downpours found dead
-
Heavy rain-caused deaths this week rise to 14; 5 go missing
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases down for 3rd day; deaths at over 3-month high
-
N. Korea moves toward pre-pandemic normalcy after declaring victory in COVID-19 fight