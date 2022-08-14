Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 August 14, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/25 Sunny 80

Incheon 30/25 Sunny 70

Suwon 31/26 Sunny 80

Cheongju 31/26 Rain 90

Daejeon 32/26 Rain 60

Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/25 Sunny 60

Jeonju 32/26 Rain 20

Gwangju 33/27 Rain 60

Jeju 36/29 Cloudy 10

Daegu 34/27 Rain 70

Busan 32/27 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!