N. Korea hits out at U.N. chief over remarks on denuclearization
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday of lacking impartiality as head of the global agency, taking issue with his denuclearization-related remarks during a visit to Seoul last week.
In a press statement, Kim Son-gyong, vice foreign minister for international organizations, denounced the U.N. chief for his reported expression of "full support for the complete, verifiable and irretrievable denuclearization (CVID)" of North Korea.
"I cannot but express deep regret over the said remarks of the UN secretary-general that grossly lack impartiality and fairness and go against the obligations of his duty, specified in the UN Charter, as regards the issue of the Korean peninsula," Kim said, according to an English-language report of the Korean Central News Agency.
"The so-called CVID, touted by the U.S. and its vassal forces, is just an infringement upon the sovereignty of the DPRK as it demands the unilateral disarmament, and Secretary-General Guterres perhaps knows well that the DPRK has totally rejected it without any toleration," the vice foreign minister added. The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Kim said the North's nuclear program is its "inevitable choice" to defend its own security.
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(LEAD) Suspended ruling party chief again cries foul over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Another person who disappeared into manhole amid downpours found dead
-
Heavy rain-caused deaths this week rise to 14; 5 go missing
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases down for 3rd day; deaths at over 3-month high
-
N. Korea moves toward pre-pandemic normalcy after declaring victory in COVID-19 fight