(LEAD) N. Korea hits out at U.N. chief over remarks on denuclearization

"The so-called CVID, touted by the U.S. and its vassal forces, is just an infringement upon the sovereignty of the DPRK as it demands the unilateral disarmament, and Secretary-General Guterres perhaps knows well that the DPRK has totally rejected it without any toleration," the vice foreign minister added. The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.