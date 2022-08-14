PM calls for preemptive response to heavy rains
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Sunday called for a preemptive response to minimize damage caused by heavy rains, as weather officials warn of more downpours in the coming days.
Han told a disaster response meeting that the central and local government "should be thoroughly prepared to minimize damages" from heavy rains, Han's office said in a statement.
Two days of the heaviest rainfall in 80 years battered Seoul and its surrounding areas earlier last week, killing 14 people, with four people still missing.
Han also instructed relevant authorities to fully mobilize equipment and manpower for a swift recovery of areas hit by the downpours.
The government has taken steps to designate areas that were hit by last week's heavy rains as a special disaster zone.
If designated, the rain-hit areas will be eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.
