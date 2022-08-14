(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(LEAD) Suspended ruling party chief again cries foul over leadership switch
-
Heavy rain-caused deaths this week rise to 14; 5 go missing
-
(LEAD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee wins more rounds of voting for new DP leadership
-
(LEAD) Another person who disappeared into manhole amid downpours found dead
-
N. Korea moves toward pre-pandemic normalcy after declaring victory in COVID-19 fight