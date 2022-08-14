Ex-presidential candidate Lee wins Chungcheong provinces in vote for new DP leadership
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Lee Jae-myung, former presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), won the central Chungcheong provinces in an ongoing race for the new party leadership Sunday.
Lee secured more than 70 percent of the vote in polls carried out in North Chungcheong Province, Sejong and Daejeon, and around 67 percent of the vote in South Chungcheong Province, according to the party. The tally was from voting by DP members who pay party dues.
The votes brought Lee's accumulated total to 73.28 percent of all votes cast, followed by Park Yong-jin with 19.9 percent and Kang Hoon-sik with 6.83 percent.
Lee also won 79.69 percent support in the first round of a public opinion survey, followed by Park with 16.96 percent and Kang with 3.35 percent.
Lee told reporters after delivering a speech in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, that he thanks party members and party supporters for their "generous support," adding he will continue to do his best.
The DP is set to hold a national convention on Aug. 28, where it will combine the votes of party members and the results of opinion surveys to determine its next leader.
