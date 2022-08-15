Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 15, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/27 Rain 90

Incheon 29/26 Rain 90

Suwon 31/26 Sunny 90

Cheongju 32/27 Sunny 60

Daejeon 31/26 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 33/27 Sunny 70

Jeonju 32/27 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/27 Cloudy 30

Jeju 36/28 Cloudy 10

Daegu 35/27 Sunny 20

Busan 32/27 Sunny 20

(END)

