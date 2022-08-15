Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 15, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/27 Rain 90
Incheon 29/26 Rain 90
Suwon 31/26 Sunny 90
Cheongju 32/27 Sunny 60
Daejeon 31/26 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/25 Rain 80
Gangneung 33/27 Sunny 70
Jeonju 32/27 Sunny 60
Gwangju 32/27 Cloudy 30
Jeju 36/28 Cloudy 10
Daegu 35/27 Sunny 20
Busan 32/27 Sunny 20
(END)
