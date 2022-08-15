Dominant starters unveiled as latest members of KBO's 40th anniversary team

Lee Kang-chul, who ranked ninth in the voting by a panel of experts and fans, was as consistent as they came. The submarine pitcher recorded at least 10 wins and 100 strikeouts in a record 10 consecutive seasons, doing so from his rookie year in 1989 to 1998. He was also a big-game pitcher, earning the Korean Series MVP honor for the Haitai (currently Kia) Tigers by picking up two wins and a save, along with a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings. The Tigers knocked off the Hyundai Unicorns in six games, and Lee pitched in five of them.