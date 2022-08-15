Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Minor candidate pulls out of main opposition party's leadership race

All News 14:11 August 15, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- A minor candidate on Monday dropped out of the race for chairmanship of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), turning the crucial election into a two-way competition.

Rep. Kang Hoon-sik said he will withdraw his candidacy from the ongoing race for the new party leadership.

"Today, I stop challenging the leadership in the party," he said in a press conference. "I will leave the task to two other candidates."

Kang was a distant third with a cumulative 6.83 percent of votes, trailing far behind front-runner Rep. Lee Jae-myung, former presidential candidate of the DP, with 73.28 percent and Rep. Park Yong-jin with 19.9 percent after 12 primaries.

The opposition party is set to hold a national convention on Aug. 28, when it will combine the votes of party members and the results of opinion polls to elect its next leader.

This photo provided by the Democratic Party shows Rep. Kang Hoon-sik speaking during a primary in Daejeon on Aug. 14, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

