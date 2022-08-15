Conservative activists hold rally in downtown Seoul on Liberation Day
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Conservative activists held a massive rally in downtown Seoul on Monday to celebrate Liberation Day, despite lingering concerns over COVID-19.
About 20,000 members, according to police, of the far-right Liberty Unification Party led by Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon gathered in Gwanghwamun Square, which reopened earlier this month after a major facelift.
Jun is a conservative pastor of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, known for his inflammatory speeches attacking liberal former President Moon Jae-in.
Protesters took to the streets and chanted anti-communist slogans through loudspeakers, prompting police to control traffic in the afternoon and causing inconvenience to people.
South Korea marks Liberation Day on Aug. 15 to commemorate the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
