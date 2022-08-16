Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Audacious plan for N. Korea' far from reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon vows audacious plan, including economic support, for N. Korea if it gives up nukes (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Food, financial support to be provided in return to denuclearization'; partial lift of economic sanctions on N. Korea to be reviewed (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls Japan 'neighbor for cooperation,' excludes history (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Massive food, infrastructure support to be provided to N. Korea if it gives up nukes (Segye Times)
-- Financial, energy support to be provided to N. Korea for denuclearization (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Economic support to be provided from initial stage if N. Korea engages in denuclearization talks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Economic support to be provided to N. Korea for denuclearization,' without proposal for talks (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says economic support to be provided to N. Korea if it engages in denuclearization talks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China falls into lockdown swamp, faces 'July shock' in consumption, production (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Population disaster; half of provincial governments face dissolution (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon dangles carrots at North Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon proposes 'audacious' road map for North Korea's denuclearization (Korea Herald)
-- 'Japan is our partner': Yoon vows to improve Seoul-Tokyo relations (Korea Times)
