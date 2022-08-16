Korean-language dailies

-- 'Audacious plan for N. Korea' far from reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon vows audacious plan, including economic support, for N. Korea if it gives up nukes (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Food, financial support to be provided in return to denuclearization'; partial lift of economic sanctions on N. Korea to be reviewed (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls Japan 'neighbor for cooperation,' excludes history (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Massive food, infrastructure support to be provided to N. Korea if it gives up nukes (Segye Times)

-- Financial, energy support to be provided to N. Korea for denuclearization (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Economic support to be provided from initial stage if N. Korea engages in denuclearization talks (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Economic support to be provided to N. Korea for denuclearization,' without proposal for talks (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says economic support to be provided to N. Korea if it engages in denuclearization talks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- China falls into lockdown swamp, faces 'July shock' in consumption, production (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Population disaster; half of provincial governments face dissolution (Korea Economic Daily)

