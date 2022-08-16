(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 16)

Another noteworthy point in Yoon's speech is his expression of the will to make amends with Japan for future cooperation after defining the country as a "neighbor to join forces to confront common challenges threatening freedom." The line was dramatically different from past presidential speeches that prioritized the resolution of thorny history issues. Also resounding is Yoon's interpretation of Korea's modern history as the process of inheritance and development for the realization of liberty, not as an accumulation of ruptures and conflict. We welcome his positive perspective of history instead of the ideology-driven ones we saw in the past.