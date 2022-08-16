Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Bill Gates to speak on COVID-19 response at National Assembly

All News 08:40 August 16, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was set to deliver a speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday on the importance of international health cooperation in the face of contagious diseases like COVID-19.

Gates was to meet with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and key politicians Tuesday morning ahead of addressing the parliamentary budget committee about global health cooperation.

Later Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder is scheduled to meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol. The two spoke by phone and discussed their responses to the pandemic in June.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates participates in a session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 25, 2022, in this EPA photo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#National Assembly #Bill Gates
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!