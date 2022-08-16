Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:06 August 16, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/24 Cloudy 0

Incheon 28/24 Cloudy 0

Suwon 30/24 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 31/26 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/25 Rain 20

Chuncheon 31/24 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 30/26 Sunny 70

Jeonju 29/26 Rain 60

Gwangju 28/25 Rain 60

Jeju 34/29 Rain 60

Daegu 30/26 Rain 60

Busan 28/27 Rain 80

