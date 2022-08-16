Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 August 16, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/24 Cloudy 0
Incheon 28/24 Cloudy 0
Suwon 30/24 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 31/26 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 31/25 Rain 20
Chuncheon 31/24 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 30/26 Sunny 70
Jeonju 29/26 Rain 60
Gwangju 28/25 Rain 60
Jeju 34/29 Rain 60
Daegu 30/26 Rain 60
Busan 28/27 Rain 80
(END)
