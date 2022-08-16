K League clubs at top, near bottom find more breathing room

Gimcheon, now in 11th place with 26 points, have just one victory in their past half-dozen games. Because their roster is made up of conscripted players fulfilling their mandatory military service, Gimcheon's performance tends to fluctuate depending on the talent level of players newly joining the armed forces and those who are discharged. This season, they are about to lose forward Cho Gue-sung, who is first on the team and third in the league with 13 goals, as he returns to his original team, Jeonbuk.