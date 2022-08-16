Samsung unveils new 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday announced the global launch of Odyssey Ark, the latest and most high-end model of the company's Odyssey gaming monitor lineup aimed at delivering a premium gaming and movie-viewing experience for users.
According to Samsung, Odyssey Ark is the world's first 55-inch 1,000R curved gaming screen that delivers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time.
The company said the screen offers a world-blending immersive experience when enabling Cockpit Mode, a functionality that allows the screen to rotate, tile and pivot with its height adjustable stand for an optimal screen environment.
The monitor's Multi View feature allows the monitor to be used to its full potential by displaying up to four screens simultaneously, eliminating the need for multi-monitor setups, according to Samsung.
The Flex Move Screen feature also allows users to adjust viewing screen size between 55- and 27-inches, turn the screen vertically, and even switch the ratio between 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 with the included Ark Dial controller.
"The gaming community craves new experiences and Odyssey Ark delivers access to a new world of gaming that will raise standards across the entire industry," Ha Hye-sung, executive vice president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said.
Samsung plans to roll out Odyssey Ark first in Britain then successively in major countries and regions.
