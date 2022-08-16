Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning on tech gains
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Tuesday morning amid investors' speculation that central banks in major economies may tone down their policy tightening after weak economic data from China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 13.42 points, or 0.53 percent, to trade at 2,541.36 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a solid start despite weaker-than-expected July retail sales and industrial output from China, the country's top trading partner.
The 12-month expected inflation from the U.S. also fell from a month ago, raising optimism that the Federal Reserve may slow down its hawkish rate-hike moves.
The KOSPI's gain was led by big tech, usually more sensitive to borrowing costs due to high investment expenses.
Samsung Electronics jumped 2.16 percent as its de facto chief Lee Jae-yong was granted a presidential pardon last week over a bribery case involving a former South Korean president.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 4.5 percent, following U.S. Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gate's visit to Seoul. On Monday, SK Group's two key affiliates said they will jointly develop next-generation technologies for small modular reactors (SMRs) with U.S. nuclear reactor design firm TerraPower, founded by Gates.
The country's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, rose 0.77 percent, with bio heavyweight Celltrion climbing 1.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,308.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.55 won from the previous session's close.
