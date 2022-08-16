Former U.N. chief Ban to meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv
All News 14:25 August 16, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the capital city of Kyiv on Tuesday, his foundation said.
Ban is on a daylong trip to Ukraine, along with former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, as a member of The Elders, a group of independent global leaders, according to the Ban Ki-moon Foundation for a Better Future.
Ban plans to meet with Zelenskyy and join workshops hosted by the European Institute of Peace to discuss the current situation in Ukraine, it said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
