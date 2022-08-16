Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Former U.N. chief Ban to meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv

All News 14:25 August 16, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the capital city of Kyiv on Tuesday, his foundation said.

Ban is on a daylong trip to Ukraine, along with former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, as a member of The Elders, a group of independent global leaders, according to the Ban Ki-moon Foundation for a Better Future.

Ban plans to meet with Zelenskyy and join workshops hosted by the European Institute of Peace to discuss the current situation in Ukraine, it said.

Ban Ki-moon, former secretary-general of the United Nations, speaks at an award ceremony for an essay contest at his Seoul office on Aug. 3, 2022. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#former UN chief #Ukraine
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!