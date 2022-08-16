Activist arrested for making threats with knife outside ex-President Moon's home
YANGSAN, South Korea, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Police arrested an activist Tuesday for making threats with a knife in front of former President Moon Jae-in's home.
The activist, who has been staging a one-man protest in front of Moon's home in Yangsan, 309 kilometers southeast of Seoul, since Moon left office May 10, allegedly threatened an aide of Moon and others with a box cutter at 8:11 a.m., according to police officials.
The man also allegedly made a verbal threat to Moon and his wife Monday when the couple came out of their house for a stroll around the neighborhood.
Since his retirement, Moon and his neighborhood have been plagued by noisy protests, and the former president in late May formally accused four activists, including the arrested man, of making insults and threats.
