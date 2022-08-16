Prosecution declares all-out war on organized gangs, narcotics
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday declared an all-out war against organized crime rings and narcotic crimes amid a rising number of such offenders.
Veteran prosecutors from six district prosecutors offices gathered at the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) in southern Seoul to discuss ways to effectively clamp down on the organized and drug-related crimes.
The amount of illegal narcotics confiscated in the country reached an all-time high of 1,296 kilograms last year, more than an eightfold jump from 2017, SPO data showed.
The number of people arrested for drug-related crimes also jumped 13.4 percent on-year to 8,575 in the first half of this year, the data showed.
Prosecutors attributed the increase to more opportunities for ordinary citizens to buy and sell drugs through the internet and social media.
The SPO also said the so-called organized gangs have evolved and advanced into illegal business sectors, such as internet gambling and phishing scams.
However, the number of people punished in connection with organized crimes across the country came to 676 last year, sharply down from 2,293 in 2017, the data showed.
The number of people punished for phishing scams came to some 26,000 last year, sharply down from some 48,000 in 2019 despite a rising amount of damage.
In accordance, the SPO said it will construct a database containing information on organized crimes and drug smuggling, officials said.
The SPO will strengthen cooperation with international investigative organizations, such as the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, they said.
The prosecution office said it will designate a specialized group of prosecutors charged with developing and implementing strategies to dismantle the organized crime groups.
The prosecution also said it will closely work with investigators experienced in financial crimes, and form a consultative group with police and the state intelligence agency.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
