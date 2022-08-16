(LEAD) Ruling party completes transition to emergency leadership committee
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday endorsed members of its emergency leadership committee, completing the leadership transition that removes suspended party chief Lee Jun-seok from office.
The PPP's national committee approved the list through a vote, officially breaking up the party's Supreme Council headed by Lee and replacing it with an emergency committee headed by Rep. Joo Ho-young, a five-term lawmaker.
In addition to Joo, the nine-member list also includes floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, the PPP's top policymaker Sung Il-jong, and Reps. Eom Tae-young and Jun Joo-hyae, as well as a former official of President Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team and council members of local assemblies.
Lee has strongly protested the transition and filed for a court injunction against the decision.
The court is expected to make a decision as early as Wednesday.
