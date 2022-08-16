Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Ruling party completes transition to emergency leadership committee

All News 16:38 August 16, 2022

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with latest details in first 2 paras)

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday endorsed members of its emergency leadership committee, completing the leadership transition that removes suspended party chief Lee Jun-seok from office.

The PPP's national committee approved the list through a vote, officially breaking up the party's Supreme Council headed by Lee and replacing it with an emergency committee headed by Rep. Joo Ho-young, a five-term lawmaker.

In addition to Joo, the nine-member list also includes floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, the PPP's top policymaker Sung Il-jong, and Reps. Eom Tae-young and Jun Joo-hyae, as well as a former official of President Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team and council members of local assemblies.

Lee has strongly protested the transition and filed for a court injunction against the decision.

The court is expected to make a decision as early as Wednesday.

The ruling People Power Party's interim leader Joo Ho-young speaks during a general meeting of the party's lawmakers at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Aug. 16, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#PPP #ruling party #emergency leadership committee
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!