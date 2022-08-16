PM takes swipe at anti-corruption chief
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday criticized the previous administration-appointed anti-corruption chief for mentioning politics too much, as she has denounced the pressure on her to resign as a political offensive.
Jeon Hyun-heui, chairperson of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC), has been under pressure to leave office before her term ends, along with other state agency chiefs appointed under the previous administration, since President Yoon Suk-yeol came to power.
Jeon has publicly rebuffed calls by the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to step down, describing the PPP's pressure as a "political deal." Jeon also cried foul against state auditors conducting an inspection into her commission.
"I think it is better for civil servants to refrain from talking too much about politics as they should be strictly neutral," Han told reporters, when asked about Jeon's remarks.
"I don't think it is understandable for a civil servant to say too much about politics."
