KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanwha 30,800 DN 300
DB HiTek 45,850 UP 1,050
CJ 80,800 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,250 DN 50
KIA CORP. 82,000 DN 400
SK hynix 96,700 UP 3,400
Youngpoong 590,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,800 DN 1,250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,500 0
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,850 DN 100
Kogas 39,800 DN 1,050
TaihanElecWire 1,850 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 33,700 DN 400
LX INT 35,150 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 14,100 DN 100
DL 69,200 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 128,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 82,400 DN 700
Yuhan 58,000 DN 700
SLCORP 30,900 DN 300
Daesang 23,550 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,360 DN 40
ORION Holdings 14,950 DN 200
KCC 315,500 UP 8,000
SKBP 78,900 DN 300
AmoreG 35,650 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 197,500 UP 1,500
HITEJINRO 31,050 DN 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,900 DN 2,200
ShinhanGroup 35,750 DN 350
Meritz Insurance 37,150 DN 200
KAL 26,600 UP 400
Shinsegae 222,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 299,500 UP 5,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,500 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,050 DN 1,050
LG Corp. 84,400 DN 100
Daewoong 26,950 DN 150
