KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Boryung 11,150 DN 100
TaekwangInd 880,000 DN 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,050 UP 30
SGBC 54,700 DN 900
Hyosung 76,200 0
LOTTE 39,300 UP 400
GCH Corp 20,350 DN 250
LotteChilsung 162,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,920 0
POSCO Holdings 258,000 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 62,900 DN 600
SamsungElec 61,000 UP 800
NHIS 10,100 DN 100
DongwonInd 232,000 DN 1,000
HtlShilla 72,800 UP 600
Hanmi Science 40,950 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 138,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 56,900 UP 1,200
F&F 147,500 DN 2,000
LS 62,300 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES138000 UP1000
GC Corp 172,000 DN 500
GS E&C 32,100 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 632,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 131,500 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,710 DN 70
SKC 137,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 25,550 DN 250
Ottogi 472,000 UP 4,000
MERITZ SECU 4,910 DN 25
KSOE 92,900 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,850 UP 1,600
MS IND 22,050 UP 500
OCI 126,500 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,000 DN 800
KorZinc 596,000 UP 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,010 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 109,000 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 41,400 DN 1,100
S-Oil 89,600 DN 500
(MORE)
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
DP slams Yoon's absence during record rainfall
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
(2nd LD) PPP approves leadership shift, names interim leader
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
16 dead, missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas in 3 days
Conservative activists hold rally in downtown Seoul on Liberation Day
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
Bank's refusal to open account for foreigner with long name 'discriminatory': rights watchdog
SK invests $250 mln in U.S. reactor startup TerraPower