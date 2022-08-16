KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 351,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,500 DN 1,000
HMM 23,800 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 70,600 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 134,500 0
Mobis 218,500 DN 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,700 UP 400
S-1 63,000 DN 300
ZINUS 48,550 UP 650
Hanchem 234,000 UP 12,000
DWS 59,800 UP 1,300
KEPCO 21,700 DN 400
SamsungSecu 35,450 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 12,900 UP 150
SKTelecom 51,900 0
HyundaiElev 30,000 0
SAMSUNG SDS 133,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 55,800 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,765 DN 25
Hanon Systems 10,750 DN 50
SK 229,500 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 29,000 DN 200
Handsome 29,450 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 77,500 UP 700
Asiana Airlines 15,450 UP 100
COWAY 65,500 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 DN 1,000
IBK 9,800 UP 70
DONGSUH 25,500 UP 50
SamsungEng 22,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,610 DN 170
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 0
CheilWorldwide 22,700 0
KT 37,700 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31250 UP800
LOTTE TOUR 12,000 0
LG Uplus 12,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,300 0
KT&G 81,700 0
