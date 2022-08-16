KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 21,200 UP 50
Doosanfc 40,900 UP 500
LG Display 16,600 UP 100
Kangwonland 25,900 0
NAVER 259,500 DN 6,000
Kakao 80,700 DN 1,800
NCsoft 378,000 DN 7,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,200 0
COSMAX 69,500 UP 2,100
KIWOOM 89,900 DN 400
DSME 21,250 DN 450
HDSINFRA 5,890 0
DWEC 5,530 DN 150
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,000 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 418,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 41,950 UP 150
LG H&H 732,000 0
LGCHEM 662,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 72,800 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,000 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,600 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 102,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 211,000 UP 3,000
TKG Huchems 20,600 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 179,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,600 UP 400
KIH 62,100 DN 700
GS 43,800 UP 300
LIG Nex1 88,200 0
Fila Holdings 30,800 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,150 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,325 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 16,350 0
SK Innovation 203,500 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 27,700 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 51,800 DN 400
Hansae 17,250 DN 300
Youngone Corp 44,000 UP 2,400
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
DP slams Yoon's absence during record rainfall
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
(2nd LD) PPP approves leadership shift, names interim leader
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
16 dead, missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas in 3 days
Conservative activists hold rally in downtown Seoul on Liberation Day
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
Bank's refusal to open account for foreigner with long name 'discriminatory': rights watchdog
SK invests $250 mln in U.S. reactor startup TerraPower