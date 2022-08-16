KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 65,100 UP 800
GKL 15,450 UP 50
KOLON IND 55,100 DN 100
HanmiPharm 314,500 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 38,600 DN 50
Meritz Financial 28,400 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 6,880 DN 10
emart 105,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY392 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 38,500 UP 200
PIAM 39,650 UP 1,450
HANJINKAL 60,800 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 91,700 0
DoubleUGames 42,000 UP 850
MANDO 55,700 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 905,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,750 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,350 UP 350
Netmarble 68,500 DN 100
KRAFTON 269,000 UP 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 DN 600
ORION 105,500 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,400 UP 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,250 0
BGF Retail 166,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 107,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 13,150 0
HYOSUNG TNC 331,500 DN 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,500 DN 2,500
HANILCMT 15,400 UP 50
SKBS 128,500 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,350 DN 50
KakaoBank 32,400 DN 550
HYBE 187,000 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 92,600 DN 600
LG Energy Solution 460,500 0
DL E&C 44,300 DN 1,200
kakaopay 73,000 UP 400
K Car 22,500 UP 250
SKSQUARE 43,700 UP 450
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
DP slams Yoon's absence during record rainfall
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
(2nd LD) PPP approves leadership shift, names interim leader
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
16 dead, missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas in 3 days
Conservative activists hold rally in downtown Seoul on Liberation Day
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
Bank's refusal to open account for foreigner with long name 'discriminatory': rights watchdog
SK invests $250 mln in U.S. reactor startup TerraPower