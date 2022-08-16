CSWIND 65,100 UP 800

GKL 15,450 UP 50

KOLON IND 55,100 DN 100

HanmiPharm 314,500 DN 2,500

SD Biosensor 38,600 DN 50

Meritz Financial 28,400 DN 550

BNK Financial Group 6,880 DN 10

emart 105,500 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY392 00 DN200

KOLMAR KOREA 38,500 UP 200

PIAM 39,650 UP 1,450

HANJINKAL 60,800 UP 100

CHONGKUNDANG 91,700 0

DoubleUGames 42,000 UP 850

MANDO 55,700 DN 800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 905,000 DN 5,000

Doosan Bobcat 32,750 DN 400

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,350 UP 350

Netmarble 68,500 DN 100

KRAFTON 269,000 UP 3,000

HD HYUNDAI 59,100 DN 600

ORION 105,500 UP 1,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,400 UP 50

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,250 0

BGF Retail 166,500 DN 500

SKCHEM 107,000 UP 500

HDC-OP 13,150 0

HYOSUNG TNC 331,500 DN 7,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,500 DN 2,500

HANILCMT 15,400 UP 50

SKBS 128,500 DN 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,350 DN 50

KakaoBank 32,400 DN 550

HYBE 187,000 UP 4,000

SK ie technology 92,600 DN 600

LG Energy Solution 460,500 0

DL E&C 44,300 DN 1,200

kakaopay 73,000 UP 400

K Car 22,500 UP 250

SKSQUARE 43,700 UP 450

(END)