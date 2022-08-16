S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 16, 2022
All News 16:36 August 16, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.862 2.902 -4.0
2-year TB 3.053 3.160 -10.7
3-year TB 3.078 3.181 -10.3
10-year TB 3.156 3.282 -12.6
2-year MSB 3.045 3.149 -10.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.057 4.159 -10.2
91-day CD 2.760 2.760 0.0
