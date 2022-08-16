Four candidates announced for prosecutor general
All News 17:26 August 16, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry on Tuesday announced four candidates shortlisted for the first prosecutor general of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.
A special ministry committee recommended the four -- Yeo Hwan-seop, head of the Institute of Justice; Kim Hoo-gon, head of the High Prosecutors Offices; Lee Doo-bong, head of the Daejeon High Prosecutors Office; and Lee Won-seok, deputy chief prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutors Office.
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon will pick and recommend one of them to President Yoon as early as Wednesday.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
