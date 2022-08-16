Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Four candidates announced for prosecutor general

All News 17:26 August 16, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry on Tuesday announced four candidates shortlisted for the first prosecutor general of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.

A special ministry committee recommended the four -- Yeo Hwan-seop, head of the Institute of Justice; Kim Hoo-gon, head of the High Prosecutors Offices; Lee Doo-bong, head of the Daejeon High Prosecutors Office; and Lee Won-seok, deputy chief prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutors Office.

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon will pick and recommend one of them to President Yoon as early as Wednesday.

Yeo Hwan-seop, head of the Institute of Justice; Kim Hoo-gon, head of the High Prosecutors Offices; Lee Doo-bong, head of the Daejeon High Prosecutors Office; and Lee Won-seok, deputy chief prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutors Office. (from L to R) (Yonhap)

