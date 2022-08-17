(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 17)

Touching upon Seoul-Tokyo relations, Yoon stressed the need for the two neighbors to "combine efforts to jointly tackle the challenges threatening the freedom of the world's citizens." He also vowed to inherit the spirit of the Kim Dae-jung-Obuchi Declaration signed in 1998 wherein the two nations agreed to forge a future-oriented partnership based on Japan's sincere apology for inflicting atrocities on the Korean people during its colonial rule. Regrettably, however, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent an offering to the Yasukuni Shrine honoring Class-A war criminals. And two Cabinet ministers visited the shrine, which is seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism. This shows the two countries can hardly mend their soured ties as long as Japan refuses to change its ways.

(END)