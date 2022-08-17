Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 17, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/23 Sunny 60
Incheon 28/23 Sunny 60
Suwon 30/22 Sunny 60
Cheongju 31/23 Rain 60
Daejeon 30/22 Rain 60
Chuncheon 30/23 Sunny 60
Gangneung 27/23 Rain 70
Jeonju 30/23 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/24 Rain 60
Jeju 30/27 Rain 60
Daegu 30/24 Sunny 60
Busan 27/23 Rain 60
(END)
