Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 17, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/23 Sunny 60

Suwon 30/22 Sunny 60

Cheongju 31/23 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/22 Rain 60

Chuncheon 30/23 Sunny 60

Gangneung 27/23 Rain 70

Jeonju 30/23 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/24 Rain 60

Jeju 30/27 Rain 60

Daegu 30/24 Sunny 60

Busan 27/23 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!