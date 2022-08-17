Today in Korean history
Aug. 18
1955 -- South Korea and Japan sever economic ties.
1972 -- Red Cross officials from the two Koreas establish a hotline.
1976 -- North Korean soldiers ax three U.S. military officers to death at the truce village of Panmunjom.
2009 -- Former President Kim Dae-jung, a lifelong campaigner for democracy and inter-Korean peace, dies at Seoul's Severance Hospital after a long battle with pneumonia and related complications.
2010 -- A North Korean jet fighter crashes in a Chinese border area, killing the pilot who may have been attempting to defect to Russia.
2011 -- A Korean War monument is set to be unveiled in Australia.
2013 -- North Korea agrees to hold talks with South Korea for reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
2014 -- Pope Francis calls for forgiveness and unity on the Korean Peninsula.
2017 -- An Army soldier is killed and six others injured in an explosion during an artillery firing drill at a front-line unit in Cherwon, just south of the Demilitarized Zone.
2018 -- South and North Korea march together at the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.
(END)
