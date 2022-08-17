Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter

All News 10:28 August 17, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) was set Wednesday to endorse a revision to its charter aimed at raising the bar for party membership suspension for those facing criminal charges amid criticism it is aimed at shielding former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.

The party's national convention preparatory committee adopted the envisioned revision a day earlier to state that only those convicted in the first trial would have their party membership suspended. Under the current charter, party membership is suspended only if a member is indicted.

The revision was widely seen as aimed at preventing Lee, who is expected to take over as leader in a national convention later this month, from getting his membership suspended even if he is indicted in corruption cases currently under investigation.

Pro-Lee lawmakers argue that the amendment is a measure to protect all party members in the wake of widening political probes by the prosecution, while Lee's opponents have denounced the envisioned charter as a "bulletproof" measure for Lee.

Rep. Woo Sang-ho, the interim leader of the Democratic Party, speaks to the press at the National Assembly on Aug. 17, 2022, following a decision at the party's national convention preparatory committee to amend a controversial party charter. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#DP
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!