Gov't proposes law requiring convicted stalkers to wear electronic anklets for up to 10 yrs
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry has proposed a law requiring convicted stalkers to wear electronic monitoring devices for up to 10 years, officials said Wednesday.
The ministry unveiled the proposal in a pre-legislation notice.
Currently, high-risk convicted murderers, sex offenders, burglars and child kidnappers are subject to the use of devices such as ankle bracelets, which use GPS technology to monitor the location of the person.
The move comes amid a rising number of stalking-related crimes despite the anti-stalking law that came into effect last October.
Under the new law, stalkers can face up to three years in prison or 30 million won (US$23,000) in fines for stalking or repeatedly harassing an individual by approaching, following or blocking against his or her will. The law also stipulates that police can enforce emergency measures or temporary measures to physically separate stalkers from victims.
A total of 2,369 stalking-related crimes occurred in March, sharply up from 277 cases in November 2021, police data showed.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador says no Beijing-Seoul 'decoupling,' warns of impact from U.S.-led groups
-
(LEAD) Gov't to supply 2.7 mln homes in next 5 years
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
S. Korea, U.S. to stage preparatory military drills before major field exercise
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to 4-month high of over 180,000